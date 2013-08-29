* Nikkei rises 0.4 pct, Topix flat
* Oil shares hit one-month highs on rising futures
* Main investors remain sidelined before key events - trader
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, Aug 29 Japan's Nikkei share average
bounced back on Thursday, on track to end a three-day losing
run, as the yen comes off a two-week high against the dollar hit
the previous day, with investors looking for leads from other
Asian markets.
The benchmark Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent to
13,390.14 in midmorning trade, after shedding 1.5 percent to a
two-month low of 13,338.46 on Wednesday. The broader Topix
was little changed at 1,113.55.
"Short-term traders are reacting to short-term news flow,
while the main investors are sitting on the sidelines, waiting
for a number of market-moving factors to become clear," said
Stefan Worrall, director of equity cash sales at Credit Suisse
in Tokyo.
With so many potentially market-moving events lined up in
coming weeks, it is only reasonable for long-term investors to
want to wait for a clearer direction, Worrall added, referring
to U.S. Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting,
decisions on implementation of Japan's sales tax, and selection
of host city for the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to present a fiscal
plan to his counterparts from the Group of 20 countries at the
September 5-6 summit in Russia.
Tokyo is vying with Madrid and Istanbul for the 2020 Summer
Games, and the International Olympic Committee will deliver its
decision on September 7.
Analysts say Tokyo's gains will be limited by tensions in
the Middle East, where the United States is preparing to lead a
Western military strike against Syria, while investors are also
wary of persistent selloffs in emerging markets.
Oil shares soared to one-month highs on Thursday on the back
of rising oil futures as the threat of Western involvement in
the Syrian conflict deepened concerns over Middle East oil
supply continuity.
Inpex Corp and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co
jumped 5.4 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.
Brent crude rose on Wednesday to hit a six-month high in the
biggest two-day rally since November.
"I think the Nikkei's upside is quite limited for the
moment. Investors will be hesitant to take large positions until
external uncertainties abate," said Shun Maruyama, chief Japan
equity strategist at BNP Paribas.
The Japanese currency was last traded at 97.65 yen
against the dollar, moving away from 96.81 yen touched on
Wednesday, a level last visited two weeks ago.
A weaker yen makes export-reliant Japan's products more
competitive in the global market.
The yen is down 13 percent versus the dollar for the year
and the benchmark Nikkei is up 29 percent this year, spurred by
the government's expansionary fiscal policy and the Bank of
Japan's aggressive monetary stimulus.