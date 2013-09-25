* Nikkei down in choppy trade
* Tokyo Electron jumps on M&A news
* Market cautious as Oct. 1 decision on sales tax hike eyed
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 25 Japan's Nikkei share average
eased for a second day on Wednesday morning on the back of
weakness in Wall Street, but the pullback was contained by a
sharp jump in Tokyo Electron Ltd shares on news of a $7
billion-plus takeover of the tech company by Applied Materials
Inc.
The market was tentative from the start as worries over a
possible U.S. government shutdown soured the mood.
Traders were also cautious ahead of an Oct. 1 decision by
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on whether to hike the sales tax to 8
percent from 5 percent in April.
The early spotlight fell on Tokyo Electron, which surged 13
percent and was the third most traded stock by turnover on news
that it will be acquired by Applied Materials in an all-stock
deal valued at more than $7 billion.
The deal, which analysts expect to hold up under scrutiny
from antitrust regulators, will create a company valued at about
$29 billion that would be 68 percent owned by Applied Materials
shareholders, the companies said on Tuesday.
Big cap exporters were mixed, with Sony Corp
shedding 0.4 percent, Panasonic Corp dropping 0.6
percent, while Toyota Motor Corp advanced 0.3 percent.
The Nikkei shed 0.3 percent to 14,685.34 in choppy
trade, after briefly entering positive territory earlier. The
index moved away from a nine-week high of 14,816.65 hit last
Friday.
The Topix dropped 0.5 percent to 1,208.92.
"The Japanese market is in a correction phase this week
after rising sharply last week," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of
global equities at BNP Paribas. "Investors are still traumatized
with a market fall last May."
He said that following the market's slump in May on worries
over a slowdown in China and the prospect of the U.S. Federal
Reserve tapering its stimulus, sentiment has also been hit by
the absence of crucial economic reforms promised by Abe.
The sales tax hike is seen as a test of Abe's commitment to
follow through on tough measures to complement the government's
aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus that's sent the Nikkei
soaring over 40 percent this year.
"Investors are staying on the sidelines as they want to see
if (Abe) can commit this time," Okazawa said.
Traders also said that uncertainty remains over the Fed's
intentions after the central bank shocked markets last week by
leaving its current stimulus programme intact.
For now, however, some of the focus has turned to Capitol
Hill as Tea Party-backed U.S. senators are threatening to stall
a bill to fund the U.S. government, they said.
"It's negative to investor sentiment as a whole," said
Hikaru Sato, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities,
referring to the political wrangling in Washington.
On Tuesday, the Dow Jones industrial average fell
for a fourth day.