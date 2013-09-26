TOKYO, Sept 26 The Nikkei average snapped a three-day losing streak on Thursday, lifted by a media report saying the government might cut corporate taxes and on speculation a huge state pension fund could increase how much it invests in stocks. The benchmark Nikkei advanced 1.2 percent to 14,799.12, after falling as much as 1.4 percent during the session amid worries about a deadlock over its budget and debt ceiling. The broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to 1,220.49 in to moderate trade, with 3.05 billion shares changing hands.