* Consumer price data has little market impact
* Govt's upcoming growth strategy plans in spotlight-analyst
* Nikkei seen at 15,000-15,500 if dollar rises vs yen
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 27 Japan's Nikkei share average
edged down in choppy conditions on Friday morning as the market
turned its focus to the government's growth strategy and tax
plans next week, while strong consumer inflation data had little
impact.
The Nikkei shed 0.1 percent to 14,792.38 in
mid-morning trade after opening a tad higher. The index is on
track to add 0.2 percent this week.
Japan's core consumer inflation in August rose 0.8 percent
from a year earlier, hitting a fresh five-year high. But much of
the gain in August came from high energy prices and a weaker yen
inflating the cost of imports, which could cause some concern
about a negative impact on household spending.
"It still hasn't gotten out of a phase of raw material
prices pushing up the figure," said Hikaru Sato, a senior
technical analyst at Daiwa Securities. "Many people are
sceptical that the 2 percent inflation target will be achieved
by 2015, but we see that the figure is on track to rise. The
market is now focused on how the government will bolster growth
through its fiscal policy."
On Friday, bellwether exporters were mixed, with Toyota
Motor Corp falling 0.9 percent, while Honda Motor Co
gained 0.3 percent and Canon Inc dropped 0.3
percent.
Tokyo Electric Power Co bucked the weak trend,
rising 6.8 percent and was the best performer by turnover as the
company won approval for the Kashiwazaki Kariwa facility, the
world's largest nuclear plant.
The Topix was flat at 1,220.02.
Traders said the market may stay directionless for the rest
of the day as investors focused on a slew of events next week.
On Oct. 1, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to announce
whether the government will raise the sales tax to 8 percent
from 5 percent in April. The government is also reportedly
planning to unveil as much as 500 billion yen ($5.07 billion) in
tax breaks for capital expenditure on the same day as well as
1.4 trillion yen in corporate tax cuts designed to help offset
the impact of a planned sales tax increase.
"If the government meets market expectations, the Nikkei may
trade above 15,000 next week," Daiwa's Sato said.
Focus will also turn to U.S. jobs data due next Friday.
U.S. weekly initial claims for unemployment benefits dropped
5,000 last week despite economists' expectations of a rise. The
claims data's four-week moving average, a key gauge that
smoothes out weekly volatility, dropped to 308,000, the lowest
level since June 2007.
That fall could add to the case that the Fed is safe to go
ahead with winding down its bond buying programme later this
year.
"What's putting a lid on the Nikkei index is that the weak
yen trend is being stalled," said Naoki Kamiyama, head of Japan
equity strategy at Bank Of America Merrill Lynch. "The current
market already priced in the weak yen helped by 'Abenomics.'
Whether the yen is further weakened by the dollar's rise on the
back of a strong U.S. economy is the key to higher share
prices."
Kamiyama expects the Nikkei to trade between 15,000-15,500
and the dollar to trade at 103 yen by the end of the year.
The greenback rose to 99.02 yen from a one-week low
of 98.27.