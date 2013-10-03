TOKYO, Oct 3 Japan's Nikkei stock average dropped for a second day on Thursday as investors fretted about the U.S. government shutdown and agenda for raising the debt ceiling. The Nikkei shed 0.1 percent to 14,157.25, staying below its 25-day moving average of 14,242.79 as well as 14,193.99, a 50 percent retracement of its May high to its low in June. The Topix fell 0.1 percent to 1,173.99. But SoftBank Corp climbed 4 percent to a new 13-1/2 year high, overtaking Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc to become the company with the second-largest market capitalisation among the Nikkei components.