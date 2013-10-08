TOKYO, Oct 8 Japan's Nikkei stock average notched its first rise in five sessions on Tuesday, tracking gains in other Asian markets, but a lack of progress in ending the U.S. government shutdown and the debt-ceiling standoff kept investors on edge. The benchmark Nikkei closed up 0.3 percent at 13,894.61, rebounding from a five-week low of 13,748.94 hit earlier in the session. The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,150.13 in relatively thin trade, with 2.64 billion shares changing hands.