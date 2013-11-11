* Weak yen lifts exporters
* Janet Yellen comments this week in focus - analyst
* Citizen Holdings jumps to 5-year high on strong forecasts
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 11 Japan's Nikkei share average
jumped 1.3 percent on Monday morning, rebounding from the
previous session's selloff after an unexpectedly strong U.S.
jobs report put to bed any lingering concerns about the pace of
economic recovery.
U.S. employers took on 204,000 new employees last month,
almost double the expected 125,000 and defying expectations that
the partial U.S. government shutdown would hamper job growth.
The strong data also raised the prospect the Federal Reserve
may soon decide to start winding down its $85 billion-a-month
bond-buying programme, though Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
suggested the U.S. central bank was in no hurry to taper.
The Nikkei gained 182.79 points to 14,269.59 in
mid-morning trade, with initial resistance seen around its
25-day moving average of 14,306.51. It fell 1.0 percent on
Friday.
Exporters led the way after the yen weakened, with Honda
Motor Co up 1.8 percent, chip-related shares Tokyo
Electron Ltd adding 2.1 percent and Advantest Corp
soaring 3.0 percent.
The dollar jumped around 1 percent against the yen on Friday
and last stood at 99.17 after the upbeat U.S. jobs data
bolstered the case for the Fed to scale back stimulus as early
as next month.
The Topix rose 0.7 percent to 1,184.80.
"Investors were relieved to see that the U.S. economic
recovery is on track," said Tsuyoshi Nomaguchi, managing
director at investment strategy at Daiwa Securities. "For this
week, the market moves are likely to depend on comments from Fed
officials including Janet Yellen."
This week brings several speeches by Fed officials, but key
will be a hearing Thursday before the U.S. Senate Banking
Committee on the nomination of Fed Vice Chair Yellen to replace
Bernanke.
Elsewhere, Citizen Holdings Co jumped 9.8 percent
to a 5-year high and was the third biggest percentage gainer
after the watchmaker raised its forecasts. It now expects an
operating profit for the year ending March of 21 billion yen,
from the previously forecast 19.5 billion yen.
Among the notable losers, Olympus Corp stumbled 6.3
percent to a one-month low after it said it expects an operating
loss of 5 billion yen in the digital camera business for the
year through March, compared to a previously forecast break-even
guidance.