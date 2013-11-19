TOKYO, Nov 19 Japan's Nikkei share average retreated from six-month highs on Tuesday as financials took a breather after their recent earnings-led rally, while uncertainty on when the U.S. central bank will start tapering its stimulus crimped demand. The Nikkei dropped 0.3 percent to 15,126.56, moving away from 15,273.61 hit on the previous day, the highest since May 23 when it reached a 5-1/2 year high of 15,942.60. The broader Topix shed 0.4 percent to 1,236.86.