TOKYO, Nov 29 Japan's Nikkei stock average
slipped on Friday as investors locked in profits from recent
gains, with traders citing an unwinding of hedge funds'
positions in futures, dragging down heavyweights like SoftBank
and KDDI.
The Nikkei ended 0.4 percent lower at 15,661.87.
The Nikkei is still within sight of a 5-1/2 year peak of
15,942.60 marked on May 23.
For the week, the Nikkei gained 1.8 percent and posted its
third straight weekly gain. For the month, the index gained 9.3
percent.
The broader Topix index fell 0.2 percent to
1,258.66.
SoftBank Corp dropped 1.7 percent and KDDI Corp
shed 2 percent.