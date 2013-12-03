* Nikkei within sight of 5-1/2 year peak hit in May
* Sentiment bolstered after yen drops to 6-month low on BOJ
talk, US data
* Sekisui Chemical hits 6-year high
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Dec 3 Japan's Nikkei share average scaled
6-1/2 month highs on Tuesday morning after the yen tumbled on
speculation the Bank of Japan is looking to add to its massive
stimulus efforts to rejuvenate the world's third-biggest
economy.
The dollar hit a six-month high of 103.13 yen, also
bolstered by data showing the U.S. Institute for Supply
Management's index of national factory activity rose in November
to its best showing since April 2011.
"Investors started to price in expectations that the Fed
will cut its stimulus sooner than later," said Isao Kubo, equity
strategist at Nissay Asset Management. "Such hopes help the
dollar rise against the yen, so it's good for the mood of the
Japanese market."
The strong data in the United States renewed expectations
the Federal Reserve will soon start to trim its huge bond-buying
programme, moving in the opposite direction to the BOJ's
commitment to retaining its own unprecedented asset-purchase
plan.
Sentiment was buoyed early on after sources at the BOJ said
the bank was looking at plans to expand its already massive
stimulus programme.
The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 15,740.97 in
mid-morning trade, after earlier racing to 15,756.37, nearing a
5-1/2 year peak of 15,942.60 marked on May 23.
Investors bought an array of large cap stocks including
exporters, financials and index-heavy weights such as SoftBank
Corp, which gained 1.7 percent and was the second most
traded stock by turnover.
Sony Corp rose 1.2 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group added 1.7 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group advanced 1.4 percent.
The Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,264.95.
Some analysts said investors were still somewhat cautious
given the market's recent rapid ascent.
"Investors are looking for reasons which can justify the
recent gains, so we may not see sharp rises from the current
level until they find more catalysts," said Takuya Takahashi, a
market analyst at Daiwa Securities.
He said the market is focused on U.S. payrolls data this
Friday.
Buoyed by the Japanese government's massive fiscal and
monetary stimulus to revive the economy, the benchmark Nikkei
has risen about 52 percent this year, gunning for its best
yearly performance since 1972.
The Nikkei added 9.3 percent last month alone, spurred by
strong quarterly earnings and a weakening yen which tends to
sharpen exporters' competitiveness offshore.
Other notable gainers included Sekisui Chemical Co,
which jumped 20 percent to a six-year high and was the
eighth-most traded stock by turnover after the Nikkei business
daily reported that the company has developed a material that
can triple the capacity of lithium ion batteries.