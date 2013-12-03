TOKYO, Dec 3 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to its highest close in six years on Tuesday as a slide in the yen on the back of speculation of further monetary easing from the Bank of Japan triggered buying in a wide range of large cap stocks. The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent higher at 15,749.66, its highest close since Dec. 12, 2007. The broader Topix index gained 0.3 percent to 1,262.54, with 2.69 billion shares changing hands, hitting a more than one-week high. The dollar hit a six-month high of 103.38 yen, also bolstered by data showing the U.S. Institute for Supply Management's index of national factory activity rose in November to its best showing since April 2011.