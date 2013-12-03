GLOBAL MARKETS-China holds up Asia stocks; oil gains on North Sea outage
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
TOKYO, Dec 3 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to its highest close in six years on Tuesday as a slide in the yen on the back of speculation of further monetary easing from the Bank of Japan triggered buying in a wide range of large cap stocks. The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent higher at 15,749.66, its highest close since Dec. 12, 2007. The broader Topix index gained 0.3 percent to 1,262.54, with 2.69 billion shares changing hands, hitting a more than one-week high. The dollar hit a six-month high of 103.38 yen, also bolstered by data showing the U.S. Institute for Supply Management's index of national factory activity rose in November to its best showing since April 2011.
* Construction counters among top gainers on economic zone news
By Ambar Warrick April 5 Most Southeast Asian shares fell on Wednesday as cautious investors kept to the sidelines ahead of a crucial meeting on Thursday between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. However, Philippines bucked the trend and gained as much as 1.9 percent to hit a 5-month high, helped by a rally in industrials and financials. "The Philippines GDP is growing at about 7 percent and there is a lot of infrastructure spending
** Shares of KEC International Ltd jump as much as 4.57 pct to a record high of 220.90 rupees