TOKYO, Dec 6 Japanese stocks rose on Friday,
recovering some of the losses seen in the past two days, as the
yen weakened against the dollar on expectations that the Federal
Reserve could start tapering its stimulus soon.
The Nikkei ended 0.8 percent higher at 15,299.86
points after trading as low as 15,177.49 earlier in the session.
For the week, the Nikkei dropped 2.3 percent, the first weekly
decline in a month.
The Topix added 0.5 percent to 1,235.83 in thin
trade as investors cautiously awaited the outcome of the key
U.S. jobs report later in the day. Only 2.06 billion shares
changed hands, the lowest level since Oct 21.
Traders also said investors reacted to a Bloomberg report
with the head of an advisory panel of the Government Pension
Investment Fund, saying the pension fund should sell bonds now.
Takatoshi Ito, the head of the panel, said last month that
GPIF could lower the weighting of JGBs to the floor of 52
percent under its current allocation strategy, which could be
done in the near-term.