TOKYO, April 4 Japanese shares eased off a three-week high on Friday on caution before the release of U.S. jobs data, but speculation that the Bank of Japan may adopt more stimulus next week underpinned shares of real estate and brokerage firms. The Nikkei average declined 0.1 percent to 15,063.77 , after failing the previous day to break above resistance at 15,158, the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud. The broader Topix index fell 0.1 percent to 1,215.48 while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.1 percent to 11,023.72. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)