TOKYO, June 12 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 1 1/2-week low on Thursday after the World Bank's downward revision of its global growth forecast soured sentiment. The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent lower to 14,973.53, the lowest closing level since June 2. The World Bank cut its global economic growth forecast for 2014 to 2.8 percent from 3.2 percent because of the harsh U.S. winter and the impact of the Ukraine crisis. The broader Topix slid 0.1 percent to 1,237.75, and the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.1 percent to 11,267.97. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)