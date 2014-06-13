BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
TOKYO, June 13 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in June were forecast to settle at 14,807.72, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.
The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as the special quotation, or "SQ", is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average on the second Friday of the month.
It is calculated monthly for options and every three months for futures. The official settlement price will be announced after the market closes on Friday. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Spot gold down for a second day * SPDR Gold holdings up 6 tonnes in last two sessions * Silver off one-month lows hit on Monday (Adds comments, updates prices) By Swati Verma BENGALURU, April 25 Gold prices eased on Tuesday as investor sentiment remained skewed towards riskier assets in the wake of the French election results last weekend, though concerns over Korean peninsula limited the safe-haven's losses. Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,272