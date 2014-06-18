US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
TOKYO, June 18 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 1 1/2-week high on Wednesday, as the yen weakened on strong U.S. consumer prices data, while financial stocks tracked the performances of their U.S. counterparts. The market is focused on the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 15,115.80, the highest closing level since June 9. The broader Topix gained 0.9 percent to 1,249.15, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.8 percent to 11,365.37. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss