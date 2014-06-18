TOKYO, June 18 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 1 1/2-week high on Wednesday, as the yen weakened on strong U.S. consumer prices data, while financial stocks tracked the performances of their U.S. counterparts. The market is focused on the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. The Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 15,115.80, the highest closing level since June 9. The broader Topix gained 0.9 percent to 1,249.15, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.8 percent to 11,365.37. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)