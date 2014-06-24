TOKYO, June 24 Japan's Nikkei share average eked out small gains to hit a 5-month closing high on Tuesday, as the focus in domestic markets turned to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's release later in the day of his much-anticipated policy initiatives to boost growth. The Nikkei ended 0.1 percent higher at 15,376.24, having erased earlier losses, though it stopped short of Monday's intraday high of 15,442.67. The broader Topix also ticked up 0.1 percent to 1,268.50 while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also gained 0.1 percent to 11,542.9. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)