TOKYO, June 26 Japan's Nikkei rose marginally on Thursday, crawling back from a one-week low as weak U.S. gross domestic product data supported by views that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for longer. Rakuten Inc soared on a report it is preparing to enter the low-cost carrier business. The Nikkei ended up 0.3 percent to 15,308.49. The broader Topix added 0.2 percent to 1,263.43, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.2 percent to 11,490.59. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)