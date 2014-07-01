GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Futures now pricing in less than 50 pct chance of June rate hike
TOKYO, July 1 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Tuesday as upbeat China factory reports offset some weak spots in the Bank of Japan tankan survey. The Nikkei ended up 1.1 percent at 15,326.20, the highest closing level since June 24. The broader Topix also rose 1.1 percent, to 1,276.08, as did the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400, which ended at 11,596.53. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* FTSE China A50 -0.7 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index -0.5 pct