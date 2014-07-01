TOKYO, July 1 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week high on Tuesday as upbeat China factory reports offset some weak spots in the Bank of Japan tankan survey. The Nikkei ended up 1.1 percent at 15,326.20, the highest closing level since June 24. The broader Topix also rose 1.1 percent, to 1,276.08, as did the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400, which ended at 11,596.53. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)