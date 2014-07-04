TOKYO, July 4 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 5-1/2-month high on Friday following a much-stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report, with retail giant Seven & i Holdings Co leading the gains on upbeat earnings. The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 15,437.17 Points, its highest level since Jan. 23. For the week, the benchmark added 2.3 percent. The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,285.24, and the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.5 percent to 11,674.82. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill)