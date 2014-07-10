TOKYO, July 10 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped for a fourth day to a fresh 1-1/2-week low on Thursday as worse-than-expected machinery data soured sentiment and U.S. Federal Reserve minutes suggested the end of its stimulus was a sign of economic strength. The Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent to 15,216.47, the lowest closing since June 30. The broader Topix fell 0.9 percent to 1,259.25, and the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.9 percent to 11,451.76. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Alan Raybould)