TOKYO, July 14 Japan's Nikkei average gained ground on Monday, ending its longest losing streak since the "Abenomics" rally started in November 2012, led by retail buying of small- and medium-cap stocks and speculative buying of index futures. The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.9 percent to 15,296.82, surfacing above its 25-day moving average of 15,224.18, to end a five-day slide after euro zone banking jitters faded and lifted Wall Street shares on Friday. But many institutional investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a barrage of events this week, including the Bank of Japan's policy meeting. The broader Topix advanced 0.8 percent to 1,265.46 in light trade, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.8 percent to 11,509.01. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Richard Borsuk)