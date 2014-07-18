TOKYO, July 18 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped to a one-week low on Friday and posted its biggest
one-day fall in three weeks as investors turned risk averse on
news a Malaysian Airlines passenger jet was shot down near the
Ukraine-Russia border.
The Nikkei ended 1.0 percent lower to 15,215.71, the
lowest closing level since July 11. At one point, the index was
down as much as 1.7 percent.
For the week, the benchmark rose 0.3 percent.
The broader Topix dropped 0.8 percent to 1,263.29,
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.7 percent to
11,505.50.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)