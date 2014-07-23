TOKYO, July 23 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down in choppy trade on Wednesday as investors sought to avoid geopolitical risk such as the Gaza crisis, dragging down index-heavyweight SoftBank Corp and exporters such as Honda Motor Co. The Nikkei ended 0.1 percent lower to 15,328.56. The broader Topix dropped 0.1 percent to 1,272.39, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was also down 0.1 percent at 11,587.07. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Stephen Coates and Eric Meijer)