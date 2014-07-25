GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
TOKYO, July 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose 1.1 percent on Friday to close at its highest level in six months, buoyed by fresh record highs for the S&P and as index heavyweight Fanuc Corp jumped after reporting strong profits. The Nikkei ended up nearly 174 points at 15,457.87, its highest closing level since Jan. 23. For the week, it gained 1.6 percent. Industrial robot maker Fanuc soared 5.3 percent after its net profit for the April-June quarter nearly doubled to 45.1 billion yen. It contributed a hefty 36.88 points to the Nikkei, or nearly a quarter of the benchmark's gains. The broader Topix rose 0.9 percent to 1,281.35, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.9 percent to 11,670.32. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
