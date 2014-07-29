* Weak U.S. housing data offset by strong earnings
* Market focused on FOMC, U.S. jobs data this week
TOKYO, July 29 Tokyo shares rose to a fresh
six-month closing high on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and
robust earnings from blue chips like Nissan Motor Co,
suggesting some sectors were weathering the impact of a recent
sales tax hike.
The Nikkei ended up 88.67 points at 15,618.07, its
highest close since late January.
Nissan gained 1.9 percent after the automaker's April-June
operating profit rose a higher-than-expected 13.4 percent to
122.6 billion yen ($1.20 billion).
The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,290.41,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.4 percent to
46.37.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam)