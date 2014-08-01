TOKYO, Aug 1 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped to a one-week low on Friday, hit by concern that U.S.
interest rates could rise sooner than expected, but strong
earnings from companies such as Sony Corp limited the
losses.
The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent down at 15,523.11, the
lowest close since July 25. For the week, the index rose 0.4
percent and posted a third consecutive weekly gain.
The broader Topix shed 0.6 percent to 1,281.30 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.6 percent to
11,659.44.
Shares in Sony ended 4.68 percent higher.
