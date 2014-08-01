TOKYO, Aug 1 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a one-week low on Friday, hit by concern that U.S. interest rates could rise sooner than expected, but strong earnings from companies such as Sony Corp limited the losses. The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent down at 15,523.11, the lowest close since July 25. For the week, the index rose 0.4 percent and posted a third consecutive weekly gain. The broader Topix shed 0.6 percent to 1,281.30 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.6 percent to 11,659.44. Shares in Sony ended 4.68 percent higher. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer and Alan Raybould)