TOKYO, Aug 6 Japanese shares dropped to a six-week closing low on Wednesday as tensions over Ukraine hit global equities, and SoftBank Corp tumbled after its U.S. subsidiary Sprint Corp abandoned its bid to acquire T-Mobile U.S. Inc. The Nikkei average fell 1.1 percent to 15,159.79, its lowest close since June 27, logging its fifth consecutive day of losses. The broader Topix fell 1.0 percent to 1,251.29, a seven-week closing low while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 dropped 0.9 percent to 11,395.80. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)