TOKYO, Aug 14 Japanese shares extended its rally into a fourth day on Thursday, heartened by gains on Wall Street and on anticipation that Japanese public pension funds and other public accounts will step up buying to shore up the market. The Nikkei share average rose 0.7 percent to 15,314.57 points, having gained 3.6 percent so far this week, though trade volume was low due to the traditional Japanese "obon" summer holidays. The broader Topix rose 0.7 percent to 1,270.50 with trading volume less than 90 percent of its recent averages, while the new JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also gained 0.7 percent to 11,567.33. (Editing by Kim Coghill)