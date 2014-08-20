TOKYO, Aug 20 Japanese stocks eked out a small gain on Wednesday to mark its longest winning streak since last December, though sentiment was subdued as many investors stuck to the sidelines ahead of a gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. A weaker yen nudged the Nikkei share average up 0.03 percent to 15,454.45, the eighth straight day of gains. The dollar rose to a session high of 103.27 yen - its strongest level since April. But the broader Topix inched down 0.05 percent to 1,279.64, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 0.02 percent to 11,650.01. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)