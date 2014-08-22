TOKYO, Aug 22 Japan's Nikkei share average snapped a nine-day winning streak on Friday, as investors booked profits from recent gains although upbeat U.S. economic data limited the losses. The Nikkei reversed earlier rises to end 0.3 percent lower at 15,539.19. For the week, the index gained 1.4 percent, rising for the second straight weeks. The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,286.07, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also declined 0.4 percent to 11,710.49. Investors were focused on Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech on Friday at the annual gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)