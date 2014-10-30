TOKYO, Oct 30 Japan's Nikkei share average soared on Thursday as promising signs from the U.S. economy boosted investor confidence. The Nikkei benchmark gained 0.7 percent to 15,658.20. Notable performers included Nintendo Co, which rose 1 percent after beating earnings forecasts. The broader Topix added 0.7 percent to 1,278.90, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also rose 0.7 percent to close at 11,644.33. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)