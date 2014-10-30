Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
TOKYO, Oct 30 Japan's Nikkei share average soared on Thursday as promising signs from the U.S. economy boosted investor confidence. The Nikkei benchmark gained 0.7 percent to 15,658.20. Notable performers included Nintendo Co, which rose 1 percent after beating earnings forecasts. The broader Topix added 0.7 percent to 1,278.90, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also rose 0.7 percent to close at 11,644.33. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Nasdaq up for 6th month, longest streak in almost four years