TOKYO, Jan 20 Japan's Nikkei stock average
climbed 2.1 percent on Tuesday, posting its biggest one-day gain
in a month, as markets took comfort from China data and on
expectations that the European Central Bank will unveil stimulus
measures.
The benchmark Nikkei rose to 17,366.30 points, its
highest level in two weeks, led by gains in financials and
China-related stocks.
China posted fourth-quarter economic grow of 7.3 percent
year-on-year, slightly better than expectations.
In the currency market, the dollar traded in the lower 118
yen zone against the yen, generally attractive levels for
exporters, after China reported its economy had not slowed as
much as many investors had feared.
The broader Topix advanced 1.8 percent to 1,397.63
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 1.9 percent to
12,705.71.
(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Kim Coghill)