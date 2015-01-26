TOKYO, Jan 26Japanese stocks dropped on Monday as an anti-austerity party won Greece's general election, sparking fears of fresh instability in the euro zone and dampening investor risk appetite. In the thinnest trade since Jan 5, the Nikkei benchmark closed down 0.3 percent at 17,468.52. Investors said that expectations of strong corporate earnings helped the Nikkei recover most of its early losses. Trading house Marubeni Corp closed down 4.7 percent after tumbling in late afternoon trade. In a press briefing after the market close, the company's CEO announced a halving of its group net profit forecast, citing falling commodities prices and a goodwill charge related to its acquisition of agribusiness firm Gavilon. The broader Topix fell 0.1 percent to 1,402.08, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also fell 0.1 percent to 12,733.11. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)