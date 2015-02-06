By Ayai Tomisawa TOKYO, Feb 6 Japanese shares rose on Friday after oil prices rebounded, but investors remained cautious ahead of a U.S. jobs report later in the day that could give clues on the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to raise rates. The Nikkei share average ended 0.8 percent higher at 17,648.50. For the week, the Nikkei fell 0.1 percent. The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,417.19, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to 12,847.97. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)