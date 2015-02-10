TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average slipped on Tuesday as Greece's rejection of its bailout terms fuelled concerns fresh turmoil in the euro zone, but Nissan Motor Co attracted buying on rosy forecasts. The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent lower at 17,652.68. However, the broader Topix gained 0.2 percent to 1,427.72 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also rose 0.2 percent to 12,940.25. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)