US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
TOKYO, March 4 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a one-week low on Wednesday as an overnight fall in U.S. shares triggered profit-taking after the index scaled a 15-year peak earlier in the week. The Nikkei ended 0.6 percent lower at 18,703.60 points. Noticeable decliners included Sharp Corp, which dropped 5.3 percent after a cut to its credit rating by Standard & Poor's. Sharp fell as much as 10 percent at one point on Tuesday after a source said it will seek new funds for further restructuring from its two main lenders. The broader Topix ended 0.6 percent lower at 1,517.01 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 0.7 percent to 13,777.51. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)