* Market focused on central banks' policy meetings
* Canon, Fanuc among companies reporting earnings Mon
* Volume may stay low before Golden Week holidays - analysts
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, April 27 Japanese stocks were flat in a
choppy Monday morning as investors were cautious amid the
earnings season and ahead of some key events later this week,
including central bank meetings in Japan and the United States.
The Bank of Japan is expected to hold off on expanding
monetary policy stimulus at its policy meeting on Thursday.
Meanwhile, disappointing U.S. economic data on Friday
cemented the view that the Federal Reserve will resist signaling
any imminent tightening in rates when it delivers its policy
statement on Wednesday.
The Nikkei share average was flat at 20,027.80 in
mid-morning trade after moving in and out of positive territory.
The benchmark index has rallied 15 percent this year, and
rose 1.9 percent last week, but buyers are expected to pause for
the moment, analysts said. Trading volume may remain low due to
Japan's Golden Week holidays starting later this week, they
said.
"The Nikkei will likely stay directionless this week," said
Nobuhiko Kuramochi, a strategist at Mizuho Securities. "A
short-term correction is also possible."
Moreover, risk appetite is being curbed by companies
forecasting conservative outlooks for this fiscal year ending
March, he said.
Mazda Motor Corp fell 2.9 percent after its
operating profit forecast for the year through March 2016 was
below the market consensus.
Mitsubishi Motors Corp tumbled 5.1 percent after
saying it expects an 8 percent drop in its operating profit for
this fiscal year.
The banking sector also fell 0.4 percent,
snapping a four-week winning streak on profit-taking. Mitsubishi
UFJ Financial Group <8306.T. dropped 0.8 percent and Mizuho
Financial Group shed 0.2 percent.
Companies reporting earnings after the market close include
Canon Inc, Komatsu Ltd and Funuc Corp
.
The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,620.52 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.2 percent to
14,699.48.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)