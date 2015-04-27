TOKYO, April 27 Japanese stocks edged down on Monday in subdued trade as investors were cautious amid the earnings season and ahead of some key events later this week, including central bank meetings in Japan and the United States. The Nikkei share average ended 0.2 percent lower at 19,983.32. The broader Topix was flat at 1,619.07, with 1.87 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since April 14. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.1 percent to 14,686.28. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)