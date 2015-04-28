TOKYO, April 28 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday helped by hopes of better shareholder returns after Fanuc Corp doubled its dividend payout ratio, but gains were limited ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The Nikkei 225 ended 0.4 percent higher to 20,058.95. The broader Topix gained 0.5 percent to 1,627.43 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to 14,771.19. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)