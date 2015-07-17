TOKYO, July 17 Japanese stocks extended their rise into a fifth day on Friday thanks to strength on Wall Street, but gains were capped as investors refrained from taking big positions before a long weekend. The Nikkei share average edged up 0.3 percent to 20,650.92, the highest closing level in three weeks. For the week, the benchmark jumped 4.4 percent, the biggest weekly gain since last October. The broader Topix gained 0.1 percent to 1,662.94 in thin trade, with only 1.873 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level in a month. The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.2 percent to 15,022.34. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)