TOKYO Aug 24 Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled more than 2 percent to its lowest level in nearly five months on Monday as worries over slower growth in the Chinese economy intensify.

The broader Topix fell almost 3 percent in early trade, bringing the losses from its eight-year peak hit less than two weeks ago to more than 10 percent. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)