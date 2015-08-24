* Nikkei, Topix both down over 10 pct from peaks
* Nikkei volatility index at highest in more than 2 yrs
* Banks and other large cap shares sold heavily
By Joshua Hunt
TOKYO, Aug 24 Japanese stocks posted their
biggest fall in more than two years on Monday, with the Nikkei
average sinking to a 6-month low on fears of a China-led global
economic slump.
The Nikkei share average dropped 4.6 percent to
18,540.68, falling below its 200-day moving average for the
first time since October.
The broader Topix fell 5.9 percent to close at
1,480.87, with its turnover surpassing 4 trillion yen for the
first time since March.
Both have fallen more than 10 percent from their multi-year
peaks hit earlier this year.
"There's significant, ongoing disruption in Asia on the cusp
of a potential end to quantitative easing and normalization of
rates in the U.S...It's a bit like walking across a minefield at
the moment, so people are treading carefully, as they should,"
said Stefan Worrall, cash equities manager at Credit Suisse.
The Nikkei volatility index, which measures market
players expectations on how volatile the market will be, jumped
to over 35 percent, hitting its highest level in two years.
As investors rushed to reduce their equity exposure, large,
liquid stocks fell the most, with the Topix core 30
falling 6.1 percent.
Global cyclical stocks led the declines, with the transport
equipment sector tumbling 6.3 percent and the
electric appliance sector falling 5.9 percent.
Toyota Motor dived 6.8 percent, Honda Motor Co
shed 6.5 percent, Panasonic Corp declined 5.6
percent and Hitachi fell 5.7 percent.
Financials were also battered after investors grew
increasingly risk-averse, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
dropping 8.3 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
shedding 8.1 percent and Nomura Holdings
falling 6.6 percent.
The index for the TSE's Mothers market for start-up firms
fell 12.5 percent, to its lowest level in May 2014 as
Japanese retail investors were forced to close their positions.
Still the latest sharp falls in share prices are rekindling
talk that the Bank of Japan, determined to stoke inflation, may
step up efforts to boost the economy.
"The sentiment on the street globally is that there's
probably more upside in Japan as a regional market in terms of a
short-term rebound," said Gavin Parry, managing director at
Parry International Trading.
"The markets are so desensitized now to additional easing or
expansions of central bank activities that they're now looking
for policy initiatives as the next market catalyst. And the
market in the region that we believe has the highest probability
for policy initiatives, aside from China, is Japan," he added.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Additional reporting by Ayai
Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)