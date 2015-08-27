* All of Topix's 33 subsectors in positive territory
* Long-term investors still risk averse - analysts
* Investors will continue to prefer defensive stocks -
analysts
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 27 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Thursday after a strong rebound on Wall Street eased
investors' fears of a prolonged global market rout.
Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might not raise
interest rates next month also aided sentiment.
The Nikkei rose 2.1 percent to 18,762.43 points by
mid-morning, recouping some of the huge losses it suffered in
the six-day losing streak through Tuesday.
During that period, the benchmark declined 13.6 percent and
hit fresh six-month lows, prompting some investors to look for
bargains on Wednesday and Thursday.
In a sign that the faltering Chinese economy and slumping
oil prices could affect U.S. monetary policy, New York Fed
President William Dudley said the prospect of a September rate
hike seemed "less compelling" than it was just weeks ago.
"The market has started to price in this prospect while the
current level provides a good short-term rebound opportunity,"
said Shigemitsu Tsuruta, senior strategist at SMBC Friend
Securities.
But he said that in the long-term, there are still doubts
over whether Beijing's cuts in interest rates and reserve ratios
could stabilise the economy.
"Long-term investors still have a risk-averse stance and it
will persist for a while," Tsuruta said, adding that defensive
shares with high dividend yields may continue to be preferred.
Defensive food shares surged. Ajinomoto Co soared
5.0 percent and Kikkoman Corp jumped 5.9 percent.
Banks also were in demand, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group rising 3.9 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group soaring 3.5 percent and Mizuho Financial Group
gaining 2.9 percent.
Major exporters rose, with Toyota Motor Corp rising
3.4 percent and Advantest Corp surging 3.5 percent.
The broader Topix gained 2.5 percent to 1,515.86,
with all of its 33 subsectors in positive territory.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 2.5 percent to
13,642.50.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)