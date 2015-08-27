TOKYO Aug 27 Japan's Nikkei share average
extended the previous day's gains on Thursday after a strong
rebound on Wall Street and continued calm in Chinese markets
eased investors' fears of a prolonged global market rout.
Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might not raise
interest rates next month also aided sentiment.
The Nikkei rose 1.1 percent to 18,574.44, recouping
some of the huge losses it suffered in the six-day losing streak
that lasted through Tuesday.
"The panic is starting to subside, so, instead of being
intensely focused on China, people are starting to look more
broadly at the international picture," said Nicholas Smith, a
strategist at CLSA.
"And, the rest of the developed world seems to be chugging
along reasonably well outside of some problems in commodities
nations and emerging markets. North America and Europe are doing
just fine and that's what really drives things as far as Japan
is concerned--the shopping malls of rich nations."
Market participants said intense international focus may
overshadow Friday's release of data on Japan's domestic
unemployment, retail sales and household spending.
"I think Friday's domestic numbers will have a far less
significant effect on the market in Japan than foreign investor
perception of Japanese companies," said Martin King, co-managing
director of Tyton Capital Advisers in Tokyo.
Defensive food shares surged. Ajinomoto Co soared
4.2 percent and Kikkoman Corp jumped 6.1 percent.
Banks also were in demand, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group rising 2.3 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group gaining 2.6 percent and Mizuho Financial Group
gaining 2.2 percent.
Major exporters rose, with Toyota Motor Corp edging
up 1.5 percent and Advantest Corp surging 3.6 percent.
Japan's steel sector fell after Daiwa Securities
cut the sector rating to neutral from positive based on
faltering demand for steel products in China. Nippon Steel and
Sumitomo Metal shares fell 0.7 percent after its rating
was cut to 'hold' from 'buy' and JFE Holdings dropped
2.5 percent after its rating was changed to 'hold' from
'outperform.'
Market players said the gains were encouraging but the
Nikkei index was unlikely to return anytime soon to levels seen
as recently as Aug. 10, when it closed at 20,808.69.
The broader Topix gained 1.5 percent to 1,500.41 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 1.4 percent to
13,504.86.
(Additional Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)