* For the month, Nikkei is down 8.2 pct
* Suzuki bucks weakness after saying buying VW shares
* Fujitsu outperforms after brokerage rating hike
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Aug 31 Japanese stocks skidded on Monday
morning, hurt by soft domestic industrial output data and
concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve might yet raise interest rates
next month even as anxiety over a China-led global economic
slowdown persists.
The Nikkei fell 1.5 percent to 18,859.02 in
midmorning trade, snapping a three-day winning streak. For the
month, the benchmark has dropped 8.2 percent so far and is
poised for its biggest monthly decline since Jan. 2014.
For the week, analysts said that the Nikkei may hover around
the 19,000-mark depending on how global data, and financial
markets performance, play out.
Investors are keenly awaiting the Caixin/Markit China
Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) and U.S.
manufacturing data due out on Tuesday. This will be followd by
Friday's crucial U.S. jobs data.
Earlier on Monday, data showed Japan's industrial output
unexpectedly fell 0.6 percent in July, in a sign that weak
overseas demand and high inventories are weighing on production.
"Weak demand from China is expected to continue to weigh on
Japan's production going forward so China worries may persist,"
said Masaru Hamasaki, head of market & investment information
department at Amundi Japan.
The prospect of an imminent U.S. rate hike was also back on
the table after Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, speaking at
the central bank' conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, said
recent volatility in global markets could ease and possibly pave
the way for a rate hike.
Investors are concerned that a U.S. rate hike next month
could rattle asset markets globally at a time of volatility in
Chinese stocks and concerns slowing growth in China could dent
the global economy.
Twenty-eight of the broader Topix's 33 subsectors
fell.
Real estate and banking shares led the declines, with Mitsui
Fudosan falling 2.2 percent and Mitsubishi Estate
dropping 1.9 percent. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
shed 1.9 percent while Mizuho Financial Group
slid 1.4 percent.
Bucking the weakness, Suzuki Motor Corp jumped as
much as 4.6 percent as investors cheered the settlement of a
years-long dispute between the Japanese automaker and Volkswagen
AG in an international arbitration court.
Fujitsu Ltd also outperformed after Goldman Sachs
raised the rating to 'buy' from 'neutral' and added the stock to
its "conviction" list, saying that the correction in its stock
price is overdone.
The broader Topix dropped 0.6 percent to 1,540.66
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.7 percent to
13,844.90.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)