* Sluggish corporate expenditure poses concern for revised
GDP - analysts
* Toshiba tumbles after delaying earnings release again
* MS cuts electric component makers' ratings on China's low
demand
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 1 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
on Tuesday as weak corporate activity soured sentiment, while
data from China suggested its economy was losing further
momentum.
The Nikkei dropped 2.3 percent to 18,458.52 points
by mid-morning, with a technical support level seen at its
260-day moving average of 18,282.
Thirty of Topix's 33 subsectors were in negative
territory, with cyclical shares leading the declines.
Japanese corporate capital expenditure increased 5.6 percent
in April-June from a year ago, slowing from the previous quarter
and adding to signs of an economy struggling to recover from a
slump.
"This is depressing because we are talking about a period
before worries about a China-led slowdown in the global economy
hit," said Hikaru Sato, senior technical analyst at Daiwa
Securities. "For this quarter and beyond, China's cooling demand
could hit our economy so it's not looking good."
He also said that the sluggish corporate spending suggests
that Japanese growth in the April-June quarter could be revised
below forecasts later this month. The revised growth domestic
product data will come out on Sept. 7.
China's official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to
49.7 in August from the previous month's reading of 50.0, the
weakest showing in three years.
Separately, the private Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed a final reading of 47.3
in August, the lowest since March 2009.
Investors dumped Toshiba Corp stock after it
further delayed the released of its earnings for the year ended
March, saying it had found new accounting errors. The stock
dived as much as 4.9 percent.
Morgan Stanley's rating cuts on electronic components makers
dragged down the sector, citing an uncertain outlook for demand
for such products.
TDK Corp tumbled 4.6 percent and took off a hefty
14 points from the Nikkei benchmark after the broker cut its
rating to 'equal-weight' from 'overweight', citing falling
demand for HDDs.
Mitsumi Electric stumbled 4.5 percent to
'underweight' from 'equal-weight' saying that slack demand in
China is likely to hit its sales of camera actuators for
smartphones, its key earnings driver.
Securities stocks underperformed, with Nomura Holdings
shedding 2.6 percent and Daiwa Securities
dropping 2.7 percent.
Automakers were lower, with Honda Motor Co falling
2.5 percent and Nissan Motor Co dropping 2.1 percent.
The broader Topix dropped 1.7 percent to 1,510.73
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 1.8 percent to
13,565.86.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)