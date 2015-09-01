By Joshua Hunt
| TOKYO, Sept 1
TOKYO, Sept 1 Japanese stocks extended losses on
Tuesday after surveys showed China's factory sector shrank for
the sixth straight month in August while investors remained on
edge ahead of key U.S. data due throughout the week.
Sentiment was also hurt by capital expenditures data that
showed slowing investment in plants and equipment by Japanese
companies.
The Nikkei share average fell 3.2 percent to
18,284.14 during mid-afternoon trading.
"The market remains almost shell-shocked after the
volatility we've seen recently and having events on the horizon
that could produce further volatility has people a bit on edge,"
said Stefan Worrall, cash equities manager at Credit Suisse.
"China continues to be a source of some concern and Japan's
capex data was also a bit deflating, but more so for
policymakers than anyone else. The immediate focus for investors
is policy response in the U.S."
Market players said investors are counting on Friday's
release of U.S. non-farm payrolls data to signal whether or not
the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates in September.
Speculation over the timing of an expected rate hike has
seesawed, but market participants said strong payrolls data on
Friday would likely solidify expectations around a September
hike.
Investors dumped Toshiba Corp after the company
further delayed release of its earnings for the year ending
March, saying it had found new accounting irregularities. The
stock fell to 4.8 percent by mid-afternoon.
The broader Topix dropped 3.1 percent to 1,489.95
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 3.4 percent to
13,352.88.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)