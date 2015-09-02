* Nikkei outperforms Topix, gains led by futures
* ETF trade becomes active - traders
* Goldman's strategist's bullish stance on Japan buoys
sentiment - traders
* Nikkei's volatility index hit above 40
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 2 Japanese stocks rose in volatile
trade on Wednesday morning as investors picked up bargains,
although sentiment remained fragile as lingering concerns about
China's economy dented global equities.
Gains were led by futures buying, which lifted index-heavy
stocks such as Fast Retailing Co and Fanuc Corp
, up 2.7 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively. The
stocks together contributed a hefty 82 positive points to the
Nikkei.
Trader said the market was also supported by an overnight
interview with Peter Oppenheimer, the chief global equities
strategist at Goldman Sachs, who told CNBC that investors should
use the latest bout of market turmoil to accumulate Japanese
stocks.
"Valuations are not that extreme there (in Japan), so I
think you've got the combination of a tailwind from policy and
from the currency - but actually some real fundamental
improvements from corporate profitability," Oppenheimer told
CNBC.
The Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 18,275.60 in
midmorning trade after falling to a low of 17,857.30 soon after
the market opened. The benchmark index tumbled 3.8 percent on
Tuesday after surveys showed China's factory sector shrank for
the sixth straight month in August.
Along with other global markets, Japanese stocks have been
hit by worries of a China-led slowdown in the global economy.
Still, the Nikkei is up about 5 percent this year, while the S&P
500 index has dropped 7 percent and the FTSEurofirst 300
index of top European shares is only up 1.8 percent.
Traders said that when the Nikkei falls below 18,000-levels,
its price-earnings-ratio drops to around 14, which makes the
stocks attractive for pension funds and retail investors.
"Investors are buying back as the market fell too sharply
yesterday," said Masashi Oda, senior investment officer at
equity investment department at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
He said that given the volatility, investors are actively
trading the NF Nikkei 225 Leveraged Index ETF, which
rose 1.5 percent and was the most traded stock by turnover.
Traders said that volatility may persist in the market for a
while, with the Nikkei volatility index rising above 40
percent again earlier Wednesday.
The short-selling ratio on Tuesday hit a fresh record high
of 41.0 percent, according to data provided by the Tokyo Stock
Exchange.
Defensive shares outperformed, with Kyowa Hakko Kirin
jumping 4.4 percent and Eisai Co soaring 3.0
percent.
The broader Topix was flat at 1,478.05 and the
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was also flat at 13,272.11.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)