By Joshua Hunt
| TOKYO, Sept 2
TOKYO, Sept 2 Japanese stocks fell on Wednesday
as concerns about China's cooling economy and further losses in
Chinese stock markets demoralized investors, wiping out early
gains.
The Nikkei lost 0.4 percent to 18,095.40 points,
threatening to test last week's six-month low of 17,714.30 in an
extremely choppy trading.
Stocks had firmed in early trade as investors looked for
bargains after heavy selling drove the benchmark index to a
six-month low last week.
While traders say levels below 18,000 would be attractive
for pension funds and retail investors, turmoil in Chinese
markets overwhelmed the market in the end.
Losses were led by China-related shares such as oil
companies, steelmakers and shippers
.
Daio Paper Corp. lost 17.9 percent, dragging down
the Topix paper subindex after announcing it will
issue 30 billion yen ($249.90 million) worth of euro-yen
denominated convertible bond shares, prompting fears of
dilution.
Rail shares outperformed, however, after Barclays upgraded
ratings and target prices at a number of rail operators, lifting
the Topix Land Transportation subindex 0.5 percent.
Hankyu Hanshin led the sector's gains with a 5.9
percent bump following its upgrade to 'overweight' from 'equal
weight.' Central Japan Railway rose 1.9 percent on its
upgrade to 'overweight.'
In a sign investors expect volatile conditions to persist,
the Nikkei volatility index remained high at 37 percent.
The broader Topix index fell 0.8 percent to 1,465.99
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 0.8 percent to
13,161.94.
($1 = 120.05 yen)
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)